Woman injured after deer crashes through car windshield in Baltimore County

A woman suffered critical injuries after a deer crashed through her car’s windshield Friday night in Dundalk, according to Baltimore County police.

The woman, 54, was driving north on North Point Road around 8:44 p.m. Friday when a car driving south on the same road hit a deer, police said. The deer then flew through the windshield of the woman’s Nissan Altima.

The woman was flown by Medevac to Shock Trauma, police said. A passenger sitting in the front seat was taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The driver of the other car was not hurt.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik