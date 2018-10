Some businesses in Baltimore County are experiencing power outages after a contractor stuck an underground electrical line, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The incident happened in the 5200 block of Campbell Blvd. in the area of White Marsh.

Twelve businesses were affected by the damaged electrical line and several have been shut down from smoke and other issues, the fire department tweeted.

Evacuations are underway.

