McDonough and Redmer formally announce runs for Baltimore County executive

State insurance commissioner Al Redmer Jr. and Del. Pat McDonough formally announced their candidacies, as expected, for Baltimore County Executive on Saturday.

McDonough launched his campaign with a breakfast at the Boulevard Diner, a retro-style diner in Dundalk where President Donald J. Trump visited last September during his election campaign.

The four-term state delegate said his priority will be serving the constituents of Baltimore County and that his administration will focus on responding to any complaints of residents.

McDonough, who has called himself “the Donald Trump of Baltimore County,” said his campaign slogan will be “Put people first.”

“We are going to have a gold standard of constituent service,” he said.

Redmer chose the Boumi Shriner Temple in Rosedale as the site to announce his campaign Saturday evening. Standing at his side was Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who won Baltimore County in 2014 with 59 percent of the vote.

“Beginning in 2017 with the Redmer administration, there will be a new culture in Baltimore county where all communities will have access to government, where communities can expect a prompt responsive services and where we measure ourselves not by the rhetoric but by our actions and by our results,” Redmer said in announcing his run. “Together we're not just going to change Baltimore county we're going to clean up Baltimore county.”

Like McDonough, Redmer also has been elected four times to the Maryland House of Delegates. Now, he works in Hogan’s administration overseeing the insurance administration, dealing with issues such as approving rate increases by health insurance companies.

Both candidates face significant hurdles in Baltimore County, which has not elected a Republican as its executive since 1990 and where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1. Fifty-six percent of its voters went for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race while 39 percent voted for Trump.

