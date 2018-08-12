Elderly man killed in Arbutus fire, Baltimore County fire officials say

An elderly man has been killed in an Arbutus house fire, according to fire officials.

The Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at the 5500 block of Ashbourne Road around 6 p.m. Sunday. They extinguished the blaze in about 15 minutes, according to Capt. Tim Rostkowski, spokesman for the Baltimore County Fire Department.

While searching the house, firefighters found one man in a rear room. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The department is waiting to release his name until family have been notified.

No other civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article will be updated.

