Over 1,000 mourners gather for funeral of slain Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio

Shortly before 10 a.m., the bagpipes began and several hundred police officers rose to their feet in a church auditorium hushed but for the rustle of their dress blues. Officers wheeled in the flag-draped casket bearing the body of Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio.

More than 1,000 mourners, including police officers from across the region, turned out for Caprio’s funeral Friday morning at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa.

On Sunday, she would have turned 30 years old. Her life was only just beginning, Gov. Larry Hogan told the crowd. He said her death was the result of a "heinous" crime.

Caprio, who served nearly four years on the police force, was killed Monday while responding to a call in Perry Hall. Four teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Her husband, Tim Caprio, said seeing her in the hospital Monday was the hardest day of his life. He said she made him a better person.

Four of her fellow officers spoke at her funeral. They remembered Caprio as a hardworking, caring police officer, and spoke of her dedication and blue eyes, her devotion to the Pittsburgh Steelers and her refusal to ever turn down any police call for a lost dog.

She was the 10th officer killed in the 144-year history of the Baltimore County Police Department.

The ceremony lasted about an hour before the funeral procession left for the burial site at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

