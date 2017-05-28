Person struck by Amtrak train in Baltimore County

A person riding an ATV was seriously injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in eastern Baltimore County on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Fire officials did not have the age or gender of the victim, who was flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview. The victim is expected to survive. No passengers or crewmembers on the train were injured.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. in the Chase area off of Eastern Avenue, fire officials said.

Amtrak officials said the train was still stopped at the scene as of 5 p.m. It was Northeast Regional Train 147 headed southbound to Lynchburg, Va.

