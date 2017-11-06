Second passenger dies after adult daycare bus crash in Baltimore County

A second passenger of the adult daycare bus that crashed in Lutherville-Timonium on Oct. 26 has died, police said.

Ailian Peng, 79, of the 400 block of Virginia Avenue, died Saturday at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Peng was one of 11 people injured when the bus and a Hyundai Elantra crashed in a head-on collision while traveling in opposite directions along Dulaney Valley Road. Police are still investigating the crash to determine who is at fault and what happened.

One other passenger was killed in the crash. Guixian Shen, 88, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. She later died, police said.

The bus driver and the Elantra driver both suffered minor injuries.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman