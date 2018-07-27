The Baltimore Sun
Two seriously injured in crash that pinned car under tractor-trailer on I-695

Sarah Meehan
Two people were seriously injured after they were trapped beneath a tractor-trailer in a car accident on Interstate 695 westbound Friday morning, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The fire department received a call at 6:56 a.m. after a black car went under a tractor-trailer. The car became pinned beneath the truck on the beltway between the off-ramp for Interstate 95 and Belair Road, a fire department spokesman said.

At least 15 fire department units rushed to the scene after a heavy rescue presence was requested, and crews were able to remove the two adults from the car by about 7:48 a.m., fire specialist Nicholas Tyson said.

The identities of the two people hurt in the crash were not immediately available. They were taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

This story will be updated.

