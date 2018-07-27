Two seriously injured in crash that pinned car under tractor-trailer on I-695

Two people were seriously injured after they were trapped beneath a tractor-trailer in a car accident on Interstate 695 westbound Friday morning, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
The fire department received a call at 6:56 a.m. after a black car went under a tractor-trailer. The car became pinned beneath the truck on the beltway between the off-ramp for Interstate 95 and Belair Road, a fire department spokesman said.
At least 15 fire department units rushed to the scene after a heavy rescue presence was requested, and crews were able to remove the two adults from the car by about 7:48 a.m., fire specialist Nicholas Tyson said.
The identities of the two people hurt in the crash were not immediately available. They were taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.