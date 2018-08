Baltimore County police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy in Lansdowne.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of an injured child at a home in the 3100 block of Bero Road, according to police.

Officers responded to the house and found the child with head trauma. He was taken to St. Agnes Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:49 a.m., police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet determined the manner of the boy’s death, according to police.

