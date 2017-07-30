Ten injured in two-vehicle crash on I-695 near Route 140, police say

Ten people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 695 near Route 140, Sgt. Hooper of Maryland State Police said.

The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. on the outer loop, Hooper said. A Ford F-350 carrying eight people — including two children unrestrained by seatbelts — collided with another vehicle with two people, Hooper said.

The 10 victims were taken to area hospitals, Hooper said. None of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

A Medevac helicopter was called to the scene but was canceled before it arrived, he said. All of the lanes where the accident took place are now open.

mbricesaddler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TheArtist_MBS