Teenager airlifted by helicopter from state park after suffering medical emergency

A 16-year-old who suffered a medical emergency while participating in outdoor activities at Patapsco Valley State Park on Friday was evacuated by a state police helicopter.

The teenager was at the park as part of a youth program.

The Maryland State Police helicopter was asked to assist after ground rescue personnel from Baltimore County Fire and Rescue were unable to get to the girl in the woods, state police said. A rescue basket lowered from the helicopter was used to rescue the girl, who was transferred to the University of Maryland Medical Center for evaluation. Police said they did not know the specifics of the medical emergency or her condition.

