It's so hot in some dorm rooms at this Maryland college, students can sleep on cots in the library

Some students at Goucher College have been given the option to sleep on cots or couches in public areas such as the library because their dorm rooms are so sweltering hot.

The school’s director of resident life, Lindy Bobbitt, sent an email to students in dorm rooms without air conditioning Wednesday night letting them know about the alternative sleeping choices during the heat wave that’s hit the Baltimore area this week.

“It's hot out, really hot out,” Bobbitt said in the letter. “And we know you are frustrated because who wants to sleep or study in a hot and uncomfortable room?!”

Bobbitt referred questions to media relations office.

A school spokeswoman at the Towson-based liberal arts college said about 80 students who live in an older dorm in single rooms are affected. The students knew there was no air conditioner when they signed up for the rooms, said Stephanie Coldren, Goucher associate vice president for marketing and communications.

“We are just trying to give those students options if they are uncomfortable and don’t want to use extra fans to have an alternative place to go,” Coldren said. “It is just unfortunate this heat wave is hitting us right now.”

Temperatures in the Baltimore area have been in the mid- to high-90s all week, with the heat index in the triple digits.

Students were told in the email that cots had been dropped off at the ath, short for the campus library Athenaeum.

“Generally, we discourage sleeping in the ath, but this week it is fair game,” Bobbitt wrote, “A limited number of cots have been dropped off and students are free to use them. Bring a blanket and grab a cot or a couch.

The Jewish student center Hillel is also available for students to sleep.

“There are no cots, but feel free to use the couches,” Bobbitt wrote. “We just ask that you remove your items each morning so the space can be used during the day.”

Stimson dining hall was given as an option to hang out or study.

Bobbitt said in the email the college had worked with public safety officials to identify alternatives. She thanked the students for being flexible.

“While we cannot control the weather or change the lack of AC in your room, we certainly understand this unexpected heat wave is causing some challenges in your living space,” Bobbitt wrote.

Coldren said that students had expressed gratitude for the options.

“We have gotten e-mails thanking us for making the options available because of this crazy heat wave,” she said.

