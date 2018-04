The Baltimore County Fire Department responded to a fire in a Windsor Mill apartment Saturday afternoon.

The department tweeted at about 2:30 p.m. that county crews were responding to heavy fire conditions in the apartment on the 2400 block of Bytham Court.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

No other details were immediately available Saturday afternoon.

