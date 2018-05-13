Essex woman dies in car accident

A 22-year-old Essex woman died early Sunday in a single vehicle accident on Philadelphia Road near King Henry Circle.

Baltimore County Police identified the victim as Breaira Whitney Johnson of the 8800 block of Golden Tree Lane in a news release.

Police investigators were called to the scene around 3:47 a.m. Sunday after the 2017 Lexus QX60 Johnson was driving crossed the center line and into oncoming traffic. Johnson, the vehicle’s sole occupant, collided with the end of a guardrail.

The accident remains under investigation by county police.

