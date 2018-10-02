McCormick & Co. opens new Hunt Valley headquarters

McCormick & Co. marked the completion of its new global headquarters in Hunt Valley with an official opening Tuesday morning.

The spice and flavorings maker has transformed an old telephone company building at the corner of Shawan and York roads into its new corporate home, about two miles away from its longtime headquarters in Sparks. The company’s well-known logo now sits atop the building near Hunt Valley Towne Center.

McCormick announced three years ago that it would stay in Baltimore County. The company had spent more than a year studying 60 possible sites in three states.

The first of the 1,000 headquarters workers were to start moving in at the end of July, said Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick’s chairman, president and CEO, in March.

“We’re designing this space for the workforce of the future,” Kurzius said at the time.

The 350,000-square-foot space on six floors was designed to be flexible and allow for collaboration, while also paying tribute to a more than century-old spice making legacy, the company said.

The building includes state-of-the-art test kitchens to research flavors and develop products, an employee cafe that showcases McCormick-owned brands and areas for culinary classes open to all employees.

McCormick & Co. reported its third quarter results Thursday, posting a profit of $173.5 million for the three months that ended Aug. 31, on sales of nearly $1.35 billion. That’s up from a profit of $108.2 million on sales of nearly $1.19 billion a year earlier.

The company last year acquired the food division of Reckitt Benkiser Group, maker of French’s mustard and Frank’s Red Hot sauce. Third quarter growth in the consumer and industrial segments was driven partly by incremental gains in Frank’s and French’s products, McCormick said.

McCormick’s former headquarters building at 211 Schilling Circle has been sold to Caves Valley Partners and B&B Realty Services, which plan to make improvements and bring in new tenants.

This story will be updated.

CAPTION Baltimore ranks eighth in the nation in prevalence of theft of Amazon deliveries according to a study on behalf of Shorr Packaging Corp. Baltimore ranks eighth in the nation in prevalence of theft of Amazon deliveries according to a study on behalf of Shorr Packaging Corp. CAPTION The final stages of construction inside of the 855,000-square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center are underway in the new Sparrows Point facility. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) The final stages of construction inside of the 855,000-square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center are underway in the new Sparrows Point facility. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella