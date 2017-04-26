Kenilworth at Perring Park Apartments to get $12 million makeover

Kenilworth at Perring Park Apartments will undergo a $12 million expansion and renovation that includes a new clubhouse.

The 1,573-square-foot clubhouse is expected to be completed in June and will replace a smaller clubhouse that was demolished in the fall, according to property owner and manager Continental Realty Corp.

The 567-unit apartment community, built in 1969, is at 8951 Waltham Woods Road in Parkville.

The new clubhouse, which is about three times larger than the old one, will feature an open kitchen design, state-of-the-art sound system, leasing office and a fitness center.

Renovations also include updates to the outdoor pool and the addition of a splash pad.

Mullan Contracting Co. is is the general contractor for the new clubhouse.

The project also calls for upgrades to the apartments, to be completed over the next five years.

Continental plans to install full-size stackable washers and dryers in each apartment and renovate kitchens with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

