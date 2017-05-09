Recession took toll on Baltimore County bank branches

Baltimore County was among the nation's hardest-hit areas for bank branch closures after the recent financial crisis and recession, losing 25.2 percent of bank locations, according to a new report from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

The group, which advocates for fair housing, bank and business policies, found that more than 6,000 bank branches closed nationwide from 2008 to 2016, mostly in rural and some urban metro areas.

That has created 86 new "banking deserts" where people could find it difficult to have access to basic financial services.

Maryland, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania had the largest declines in bank branches among the states, the report said. Baltimore County joined Marion County, Ind.; Philadelphia; Montgomery County, Pa., and Clark County, Nev., as the the areas with the biggest declines.

Metro areas saw up to a quarter of their bank branches close, but the report found it was rural areas that generally suffered the most losses. The rural areas also had fewer branches to start with, making the effects of new losses even greater.

Further, many of the branch closures were in areas with large populations of minorities, Hispanics or Native Americans.

The report says residents without access to banking services could become vulnerable to predatory practices.

John Taylor, the coalition's president and CEO, said banks are often the economic anchor of a community, offering mortgages and business loans. Their departure often leads to the departure of other businesses.

"The rise of banking deserts in America does not bode well for our national economy," Taylor said. "Cities and towns and rural communities weaken as branches close."

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com