Police seek identities of Walmart shoplifting suspects in Arbutus

Baltimore County police are asking for public assistance in identifying two suspects who they say assaulted a Walmart employee as they left the store with a shopping cart of stolen goods.
Police said two men left the automotive department of the Walmart in the 3600 block of Washington Boulevard in Arbutus at 2:37 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, pushing a shopping cart filled with diapers, baby wipes and other items that they did not pay for.
After being asked for their receipt from an employee, one of the suspects continued to push the shopping cart forward while the other grabbed the employee by the arm to push her out of the way and then choked her around the neck, police said.
The suspects fled with the merchandise and were seen getting into “a dark-colored, older-model, four-door Nissan,” police said.
Police are asking anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects to call 410-887-0872. Tipsters can remain anonymous.