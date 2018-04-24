Despite miles between them, future of Lansdowne, Dulaney high schools could be tied

The distance between Lansdowne and Dulaney high schools is 25 miles of Beltway driving — in traffic, the trip can take more than an hour.

Despite the distance, the futures of the two schools, as well as that of Towson High School, are deeply intertwined, as Baltimore County wrestles with a puzzle: Three school communities say they need new buildings, but Councilman Tom Quirk, chair of the council’s spending affordability committee, said the county only has funding for one.

The need is evident at all three schools. In six years, Towson High is expected to be more than 700 students over its state-rated capacity, and a 2014 facilities assessment noted worn finishes and corrosion in the electrical system. Dulaney High has experienced burst pipes, accessibility issues and a lack of air conditioning. And Lansdowne High, with a facilities assessment score of 1.74 out of 5, is ranked as the worst high school building in the county.

Advocates at each school say that a renovation would not solve their problems. But at more than $100 million each, some officials say that building even one new high school could max out the county’s capital budget.

A recent report from the county’s Spending Affordability Committee found that the county cannot address its many upcoming needs, including school construction and maintenance, without raising revenues or threatening the county’s credit rating. The county has not raised tax rates in more than a half-century.

With more need than cash, Baltimore County faces a choice — one that can seemingly pit school communities against one another. And because there is not enough money for every school, a debate on one raises worries of a domino effect on the others.

At an April 17 school board meeting, board member Nick Stewart moved to put Lansdowne on the board’s capital budget request, a list of projects the school system asks the county to fund. The vote was postponed and is now scheduled to take place May 8.

A new Towson High is priority No. 26 on that budget request list, and Dulaney is No. 27. (Priority No. 1 is air conditioning for Franklin High in Reisterstown.)

Board member Kathleen Causey, who represents Dulaney, seemed open to putting Lansdowne on the list — but in an amendment to Stewart’s motion, which failed because nobody seconded it, she proposed making Lansdowne priority No. 28.

‘He misled us.’

When Nick Stewart, Lansdowne High School’s school board representative, tells the story of the school’s renovation, he relates a tale of betrayal.

“He misled us,” Stewart said of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz in a speech April 17 imploring the board to put Lansdowne back in the running for a new school. "When he said that there was no money for new schools, he misled us.”

In 2017, Lansdowne and Dulaney were in the same boat: Both communities wanted new schools, and both were getting renovations. Lansdowne’s would cost around $30 million, and Dulaney’s would cost about $40 million. The Board of Education rejected both, saying neither amount of funding would be sufficient to solve the schools’ deep, structural facility problems.

These Baltimore County schools are among those that have been targeted for major renovations or new buildings.

That was where the schools’ fates diverged: The board put Dulaney in the running for a new school, where it was expected to wait for years. Lansdowne instead was promised a record-breaking $60 million for an expanded renovation, which would take the school out of the running for a new building.

The proposed renovation, as described by engineer John DiMenna at a school board meeting last fall, would give the school entirely new air systems, pipes and finishes, but it would not expand the size of classrooms. Because it would not change the layout of the school it would leave many accessibility and hallway circulation issues that exist today.

The board was supposed to vote on whether to approve Lansdowne’s $60 million renovation April 17, but delayed the vote to early next month. If approved, construction could start this summer and be done by 2020.

Stewart originally championed the $60 million renovation for Lansdowne. In November, he called it “life-changing,” but then Kamenetz changed course.

Last fall, Kamenetz had proposed planning money for two new schools in the “central-northeast area” — one, he said, would be Towson, and the other would be decided by an independent study. But in February, he promised Dulaney a new school.

Stewart said at an April 17 board meeting that Kamenetz had “poisoned” the process.

The proposed renovation, Stewart said, would be “a great result in a world with no new schools.” But if Dulaney gets a school now, so should Lansdowne, he said.

Overcrowding

The county executive’s office says that a new Dulaney High School is a priority because of overcrowding.

“School system data indicates that there is a need for more than 1,400 seats in the central area corridor over the next ten years, and the additional 350 seats at Dulaney will help address that issue,” county spokeswoman Ellen Kobler wrote in an email.

Dulaney itself is not projected to be dramatically overcrowded in the next 10 years — at its peak in 2026, the 1,984-seat school is projected to be over capacity by only 70 students, a far cry from Towson’s 762. Even Lansdowne is expected to be more crowded, with 130 more students than seats.

So for Dulaney to solve overcrowding in the northern part of the county, some Towson students would have to be redistricted to Dulaney, something that some Towson High advocates have previously resisted.

Asked if the county executive supports redistricting, Kobler said, “More often than not, when the school system builds a new school or addition to address enrollment needs, it involves boundary adjustments.”

“Dulaney High School, with 43 acres of a well-suited site for construction, would be part of the solution for overcrowding,” Causey said at last week’s board meeting, saying a new Towson and Dulaney “need to go together.”

A new Dulaney could also help Towson by shuffling students, Causey proposed. A new Dulaney could be built first, next to the old building. Then Dulaney students could move into the new building, and Towson students could move into the old Dulaney while a new Towson was built on the site of the old one.