Police seek ID of man in selfie, say he could be 'second victim' in cellphone theft

The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a man who took a selfie.

Yes, the man’s photo showed up in the cloud storage of a phone that was stolen in a Sept. 19 robbery, but the man in the photo is not the person who stole the phone, police said.

The man who appears in the selfie may have “unwittingly” purchased the stolen phone, police said. Police said they want to identify the man in hopes that he could have “crucial information” in identifying the suspects in an armed robbery.

The phone was stolen during an armed robbery in the parking lot of a Wawa store in the 3700 block of Washington Boulevard. Around 1 a.m., the victim woke up to someone trying to open his truck door. The person pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his cellphone, which the victim handed over.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the robbery, or anyone who recognizes the man in the selfie, to contact Wilkens Precinct Investigative Services at 410-887-5163.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler