New yoga studio in Arbutus to hold grand opening Aug. 25

A new yoga studio is coming to East Drive in Arbutus, with a grand opening scheduled for Aug. 25.

The inaugural event at Keep it Simple Yoga, located at 5405 East Drive, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include free food, demonstration and introductory classes and discounts on class passes, owner Kathleen Wright said.

Once opened, prices for a class will range from $18 for dropping in for a session to $104 for a monthly membership. Weekly class passes cost between $82 and $155, depending on the number of classes purchased.

Wright grew up and went to high school in Arbutus and later lived there for 14 years until moving to Catonsville in June 2017. She’s a certified instructor and has logged more than 500 hours of teacher training and has taught at other studios in the area.

When the property became available for rent, Wright, 47, knew a yoga studio could be a welcome addition to the community.

“I grew up in that area, I know that area,” she said. “[A yoga studio] was something in the area that was needed. There was nothing super close to Arbutus.”

The LA Fitness in Lansdowne offers yoga classes, and there are a handful of yoga studios in Catonsville, including Rolling Brook Yoga, Bikram Hot Yoga and Avalon Yoga and Wellness Center. Other than Keep it Simple Yoga, there are no dedicated studios in Arbutus.

Keep it Simple Yoga will offer yoga classes for all skill levels and once-weekly pilates and belly dance classes. It also will have gentle beginners and meditative yoga classes, as well as sessions that focus on core body strength. In addition, the studio will hold classes for tweens, expectant mothers and family workshops. One-on-one sessions will be available at $75 per hour.

The studio will not have set hours each day, Wright said, rather, the hours will depend on which classes are scheduled. There will be a retail shop for customers to purchase yoga mats, studio merchandise and goods from local artisans, including homemade jewelry and etched wine glasses.

Wright said the business also wants to be an integral part of the community.

“We want to do outreach to all different things in the area, at least once a month do some type of outreach,” Wright said. She said that might include teaching a free session at a homeless or women’s shelter.

Bettina Tebo, president of the Greater Arbutus Business Association, said the studio is appealing for Arbutus.

“I hope the community supports it,” she said. “They want better businesses here, so this is a nice business to be a part of the community.”

Keep it Simple Yoga is a Sorrento Cos. brand, partially owned by the same company that owns the Sorrento of Arbutus restaurant and Sorrento Properties.

A full schedule of classes can be found online at https://www.simpleyoga.net/.

