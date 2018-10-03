Baltimore County police seek help in identifying serial Royal Farms robbery suspect

The Baltimore County Police Department put out a call Wednesday for help in identifying a suspect in two armed robberies of Royal Farms stores in Halethorpe.

The man is described as white, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build and short dark hair. In a Sept. 23 incident, he was observed on camera leaving the Royal Farms at 4308 Washington Blvd. in a “silver crossover type vehicle” that police believe is an Acura MDX.

Police said the man entered the Royal Farms at 4384 Hollins Ferry Road on July 21 around 2:38 a.m. carrying a long gun before walking behind the counter and taking the cash drawer from a register.

Around 5:40 a.m. Sept. 23, the man entered the Royal Farms at 4308 Washington Blvd., displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the store clerk.

Police said they have received “a number of tips” regarding the case but that none had positively identified the suspect.

The police department is asking anyone with information to call 410-307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous.

