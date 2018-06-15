Crowded field of eight Dems vie for three District 12 House seats

Eight Democrats, including two incumbents, are running in the June primary election for the Democratic nomination for three seats representing District 12 in the Maryland House of Delegates. The three top vote-getters will then face off with three Republican candidates in the Nov. 6 general election for the three seats. The three GOP candidates are unopposed in the primary.

Maryland’s District 12 stretches north from Columbia into parts of Ellicott City, across the county line into Arbutus, Lansdowne, Halethorpe and parts of Catonsville.

The eight candidates are focusing on a range of issues, though there’s some broad agreement in areas of focus. The candidates largely agree on boosting public education, including protecting school funding, and access to health care in Maryland.

The candidates diverge in their priorities, with some saying environmental preservation or campaign finance reform are most important, while others cite a focus on education, the minimum wage or criminal sentencing reform.

The incumbents

Two incumbents, Terri Hill and Eric Ebersole, are running for re-election. The third House incumbent, Clarence Lam, is running for District 12 state Senate. The three are running as a slate for District 12 in the primary election.

Ebersole, 60, of Catonsville, said the state has “serious work to do” when it comes to accessibility to education, and in particular, in two areas.

He’d like to expand access to community college by making it possible for state residents to finish community college debt-free — meaning students would not need to take out loans in order to afford community college — in part by extending the recently signed tuition waivers for students below a certain income level to all Maryland residents.

Ebersole said he’d also like to work on expanding access to pre-kindergarten across the state.

“I will say it is a call for universal pre-K,” Ebersole said. “I think we may have to have it on a sliding scale, for people’s ability to pay.”

Ebersole, a retired high school teacher, says his time in the classroom has given him insight into how state-level policy plays out at the instructional level. He lists two bills among his greatest accomplishments in the most recent legislative session.

One, HB 617, allows school principals to designate an employee for proctoring high-stakes standardized testing in order to help keep teachers in classrooms and lessen the disruption schools face during testing days.

The other, SB 739, was pushed in the state Senate by Richard Madaleno, who represents Maryland’s District 18 in Montgomery County and is now a gubernatorial candidate. Ebersole supported the companion bill in the House. The bill would have added a parent and two teachers to the Maryland Board of Education, but was vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Ebersole’s website is http://www.ericebersole.org/.

Hill, 59, of Columbia, is a practicing plastic surgeon who said she wants to address behavioral health issues in the state if elected to a second term.

“That includes how we’re dealing with addictions, how were dealing with the criminal justice system, how we’re dealing with school issues …those things have significant components of behavioral health,” Hill said. “I’d like local school systems to actually be required to make sure there are behavioral health support systems.”

She said those resources would look different in each school jurisdiction and that she’s not trying to “dictate” what different schools should do. She cited having professionals like counselors, social workers and crisis-intervention specialists in schools as examples.

She also said that the state needs to take a hard look at universal health care and a single-payer system for health coverage. Hill said this is especially true because the federal government is trying to “kick the knees out of the Affordable Care Act without having anything to replace it.”

She said being a physician gives her unique experience when it comes to handling health care-related legislation. Her time spent in the House gives her the advantage to continue to get work done if she’s re-elected, she said.

As to her legislative record, Hill said she’s proud of 2017’s HB 1522, which directs the Maryland Department Health and Mental Hygiene and the Maryland Department of Education to complete a needs assessment of behavioral health services in the school system.

She said there is no deadline for when the needs assessment is supposed to be completed, but said she intends to work on behavioral health needs in schools regardless. Earlier this year, Hill proposed a bill that would ban tackle football for elementary and middle school students, citing health concerns, but the legislation was killed in committee.

Hill’s website is http://friendsofterrihill.org/.

The challengers

Dario Broccolino, 73, of Ellicott City, has been Howard County state’s attorney since December 2007. He’s running without taking donations because he wants to be “as independent as I can,” he said. Broccolino filed an affidavit in May with the State Board of Elections saying his campaign does not intend to spend or receive more than $1,000 during the latest campaign finance filing period.

Broccolino said his decision to not accept campaign contributions is what most sets him apart from his primary opponents, and says it would guarantee his independence in Annapolis.

He said that he does not want to “create more bureaucracy,” but thinks school systems in the state need oversight from an inspector general at the Maryland Department of Education to make sure money is spent prudently.

The state needs tougher sentencing laws for perpetrators of violent crime, Broccolino said, adding that too many citizens live under “house arrest” because they are afraid of becoming a victim of crime.

“Crime, education, poverty ... you can address all of those individually, but you … need a holistic approach,” he said. “Do you think these juveniles in Baltimore City that are wreaking so much havoc were born criminals? No. They were put in an environment where there’s poverty, where the education system is failing them…we have to have a holistic approach … tand I want to do that in a fiscally responsible way. I’m not a tax-and-spend Democrat.”