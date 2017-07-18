In Baltimore County crab houses, business steams on

Paul Koluch stands in a muddy, 24-foot skiff miles off the dock of his Sparrow's Point home for six hours every day while he tosses crate-like crab pots into the Patapsco River. Every few minutes, he reels one in and shakes a couple crabs into a wet bin.

Jim Kimbel, his helper, sits next to him and methodically sorts the crabs by size, tossing them into bushels, or baskets.

Koluch, the 58-year-old co-owner of Cravin' Crabs, has done this every day during the crabbing season for decades.

He works with his son, Barry Koluch, 35, who runs the shop in Arbutus while his dad mans the waters from 6 a.m. to the afternoon, due to state regulations that cap crabbers' days at eight hours after sunrise.

The crabs Koluch catches could end up in the Annapolis Road shop and on someone's dinner plate the very same day.

"It's a different world out here," said Barry Koluch, who has lived in Sparrow's Point and been surrounded by crabbing his entire life. He called it unique for a crab house to be owned and operated by the watermen, but added there are others that work similarly.

With crab season entering its prime time, watermen and crab shops say this year's supply is meeting demand, even though populations of the Chesapeake blues are declining.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources late last month announced the state would be shortening the commercial crabbing season by 10 days on Nov. 20, and imposing bushel limits after a survey revealed a drop in juvenile crabs in the Chesapeake Bay from the previous year.

Despite potential revenue declines from the state-mandated shortened commercial season, the Koluchs join some Catonsville and Arbutus crab shop owners who support the state's measures to preserve populations for future generations.

The Chesapeake Bay provides 50 percent of the nation's blue crabs.

In 2016, there were 550 million crabs in the bay, according to an annual winter crab survey, 35 percent more than a year earlier and one of the highest counts in two decades. As a result, Maryland and Virginia allowed watermen to harvest crabs three weeks later into November than the year before and they sold about 20 percent more crabs.

This year, the count fell to 455 million, a decrease experts attributed to the variable nature of the species. The bay's blue crab population is subject to factors as varied as water currents, winter temperatures and levels of oxygen in the water. Add crabs' short life span, two to three years, and population dynamics can swing dramatically from one year to the next.

Juvenile crabs are catchable by fall, so the "concerning" low abundance meant it made sense to reduce the harvesting period this year and conserve that population, according to Michael Luisi, an assistant director with the department's Fishing and Boating Services.

Although the juvenile crab class "plummeted," the adult female crab population saw about a 30 percent increase, Luisi said.

The cut in commercial crabbing days isn't severe, indicating that the situation "isn't as bad as it sounds," Robert T. Brown Sr., president of the Maryland Watermen's Association, said.

"This is a precautionary measure," Brown said.

The seafood industry contributes about $600 million to the state's economy every year, according to state statistics. The dockside value of blue crabs in Maryland has fluctuated during the past two decades, with data from 2000 to 2014 showing a peak of $79 million in 2010 and a minimum of $30.3 million in 2002.

Crab prices are determined by multiple factors, including demand from consumers, costs for watermen and the price of out-of-state crabs coming into the local market. A number of popular restaurants — including Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis and The Point Crab House and Grill in Arnold — say increased supplies of local crabs have let them lower prices in recent years.

"It is getting much better the past couple of years," said Bobby Jones, owner and chef of The Point Crab House and Grill.

At Cravin' Crabs, prices this year can range from $15 a dozens for smaller crabs to $100 a dozen for jumbo males. A bushel of large crabs — roughly seven dozen — is about $290.

Jason Vinciguerra, a co-owner of Nick's Farm & Crab Market on Southwestern Boulevard, said 95 percent of the shop's products are carryout steamed crabs, but he's not concerned about the regulation.

"It's not like we're doing business that time of year anyway," he said. "As long as they don't go overboard … you definitely need a good crab population so it needs to be regulated to certain degree."

The restrictions do create conflict with some watermen, Luisi said.

"By shortening the season by 10 days, you're basically telling a crabber who crabs in the fall he has 10 days less to work this month," Luisi said.

For the Koluchs, that's typically 10 bushels per day.

But for the most part, the crabbers understand the objective to conserve the future crab populations, Luisi said.

"We don't do any of our rule changes in a vacuum," he said. "We are as open and as transparent as we can be."

Barry Koluch, whose store usually crabs until November, said the shortened season won't necessarily affect their ability to go onto the water but will affect the store's costs.

"If they change regulations for any reason, it directly affects our bottom line. The people, they won't even notice," he said, adding that Cravin' Crabs doesn't increase its prices for the consumers but the store swallows the costs.

Jim Andrews, the co-owner of Ship's Cafe Restaurant and Crab House in Catonsville, said his shop also doesn't increase the prices when costs go up after state regulations. His store gets portions of its crabs from Louisiana and Texas to ensure they have crabs during the off season, so the recent regulations won't complicate his business too much.

A lot of his customers ask specifically for Maryland crabs, but he said the regulations are there for a reason, especially as concern among watermen rises about pollution in the Chesapeake Bay.

"We have to abide by [regulations] and to make sure that the crabs supply for the future is gonna be there," he said.

Barry Koluch said he agrees with the state's conservation because for him, crabbing is a family affair passed down from generation to generation that doubles as a way of life. There's nothing like getting together around a bushel of steamed crabs, relaxing and enjoying each other's company in the summer, he said.

"It's one of the most unique Baltimore traditions there is," he said.

With reporting from The Baltimore Sun