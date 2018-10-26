Bakery Express celebrates 10 years in Halethorpe with free doughnuts, Halloween bash

Bakery Express began in 1970 in a Patterson Park rowhouse that had been converted to a bakery. At the time, founder Charlie Burman and his handful of employees produced doughnuts for distribution to a few local 7-Eleven stores around Baltimore.

Now, nearly 50 years and several relocations later, Burman employs 400 people at the company’s headquarters in Halethorpe, where he settled on Hollins Ferry Road in 2008. Burman has additional Bakery Express locations in Orlando, Dallas and Los Angeles. Each of those locations are smaller with a total of about 755 employees, he said.

Fresh products from Bakery Express now reach about 4,000 7-Eleven stores, Burman said, and go to nine states plus the District of Columbia. The Halethorpe location produces about 1 million baked goods, including doughnuts, croissants and muffins, every five or six days.

“There’s a lot of people that count on the business,” Burman said.

To celebrate 10 years in the Halethorpe community, Bakery Express is offering free doughnuts and other sweet treats to anyone who comes to its retail store and cafe at 4711 Hollins Ferry Road from Oct. 27-31. The anniversary will kick off with Bakery Express’ annual Boo Bash on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m-noon.

Boo Bash will include kids’ costume contests, giveaways, face painting and an opportunity to decorate a doughnut. The store is open from 6:30 a.m-6 p.m. on weekdays with limited weekend hours from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m on Sundays. The cafe serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

Baked goods sent throughout Mid-Atlantic

The thousands of items made at Bakery Express are sent to distribution centers daily and then shipped to 7-Eleven stores and others, such as groceries, up and down the Mid-Atlantic area, from West Virginia to New Jersey.

The company moved to Halethorpe in 2008 because it needed more space, Burman said. After leaving Patterson Park, the business moved in 1973 to a building near Camden Yards on Russell Street. In 1989, Bakery Express moved to Georgetown Road in southwestern Baltimore City. Burman said he chose Halethorpe as its current location so it was close to most employees coming from the city.

“We wanted to stay on the southwest side and keep our employees,” Burman said.

Part of the reason Burman chose to move to the industrial part of Halethorpe was so the company would never have to move again. He chose a spot large enough to expand the operation if needed.

Burman, 72, said he never set out to go into the bakery business in his early 20s. He just knew he wanted to run a business, and not be someone else’s employee.

“When you love what you do every day, it’s just not work. You gotta do something every day,” said Burman who maintains a home in Severna Park but is officially a Florida resident. “When I think about retiring, the first thought that comes to me is, ‘What am I going to do on Monday?’ I don’t want to golfin’ or go fishin’.”

Burman anticipates that the warehouse, bakery and cafe in Halethorpe will grow to support about 600 total jobs in the next 10 years.

Burman estimated Bakery Express’ wholesale operation accounts for about 97 percent of sales.

The other 3 percent comes from the retail store/cafe, catering to about 3,000 customers a week, Burman said. Beginning each day at 4 p.m., baked goods that aren’t sold in packaging or refrigerated go on sale for half-off at the cafe.

Diana Greenway, 39, who’s lived in Halethorpe her entire life said she and her husband go to Bakery Express for doughnuts probably two or three times a month.

“I’m a big doughnut fanatic. I’m a doughnut connoisseur,” Greenway said.

Her personal favorite variety is Boston Cream, she said, but she loves the variety and freshness of the daily-made doughnuts at Bakery Express.

“Their doughnuts are fresh and delicious, compared to every doughnut I’ve had,” she said.

Burman said he was happy to support community events and do fundraisers for local organizations and schools. Bakery Express is a member of the Greater Arbutus Business Association. Fees from member businesses support a myriad community events, including the Arbutus Arts Festival.

“A business, particularly like this, that gets supported by the community, has an obligation to give back to the community. When the opportunity arises, we do that,” Burman said.

Bettina Tebo, president of the Greater Arbutus Business Association, called Bakery Express an asset to the area.

“They are a wonderful addition to our community. GABA appreciates all their support,” Tebo said.

During the anniversary week celebration, visitors will have the opportunity to enter a raffle win a Bakery Express prize pack, including a $25 gift card, a duffle bag, winter gloves, a jacket, a fitness tracker and fleece blanket.

The winner will be announced Nov. 1, said Brandie Turpin, marketing manager for Bakery Express.

