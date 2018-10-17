Catonsville's Maker Practice to host Arts Guild market for artists, vendors

The second annual Art Market hosted by the Arbutus-based Baltimore County Arts Guild is scheduled to take place in Catonsville on Sunday, Nov. 4.

The market will be set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Maker Practice, a relatively new crafting studio at 721 Frederick Road.

Arts guild board member Kate Martiyan said about two dozen vendors are signed up for the market, offering paintings, photography, jewelry, mosaic work and more.

Last year’s Art Market was held at the Baltimore County Arts Guild building on Maiden Choice Lane in Arbutus, but there was no foot traffic because the guild is on the second floor of a bank building, Martiyan said. The guild chose to hold the market this year on Frederick Road so that there was higher visibility to get more people in the door, she said.

In addition to purchasing artwork and crafted goods, visitors to the market will be able to purchase do-it-yourself craft projects from Maker Practice. Store owners Mary Thomas and Amy Isler said the projects are a burlap pumpkin and a “boho wall hanging,” both of which could be made at the studio or at home with just a pair of scissors.

Isler and Thomas said they were approached by the guild, in part specifically because they thought the studio space on Frederick Road was easily accessible to foot traffic.

The Art Market is scheduled for the same day as the Catonsville Farmers’ Market, which organizers said they hope will help bring in additional traffic.

“We hope the visibility of our space is a benefit to the guild and vendors,” Thomas said.

More information about the Art Market can be found online at https://www.bcartsguild.org/news/events/.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler