New Concerned Citizens of Greater Arbutus group plans cleanup for Oct. 6

The newly formed community group, Concerned Citizens of Greater Arbutus has planned a targeted community cleanup day for Saturday, Oct. 6.

The cleanup is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. in front of EXIT Results Realty Baltimore, at 5517 Oregon Ave. Organizers said the cleanup should take about four hours as the group moves down the main drag in Arbutus to the Apex Gas Station at 5301 East Drive — about four blocks.

“We wanted to physically start making a change and not just keep talking. We want to put ourselves out there,” said Mindy Winkler, one of the event organizers. Winkler has also been involved with organizing meetings for Concerned Citizens of Greater Arbutus, or CCGA. At each of the first two meetings of CCGA, about two dozen folks have turned out to discuss community concerns.

To facilitate the cleanup, organizers are asking for donations of contractor bags, work gloves and trash pickers. Annapolis-based Culligan Water will have a “thirst aid” tent with water bottles set up in front of EXIT Realty, Winkler said.

Winkler said folks interested in volunteering or donating items can call or text her at 410-300-9282 or email the group at CCGA21227@gmail.com.

Notably, the group is not yet asking for monetary donations. Initially, CCGA had plans to incorporate as a legally recognized nonprofit organization.

But during a community meeting, Winkler and other organizers, Jen Gower and Kim Cugle Blair, said they decided to hold off, citing the high cost and lengthy process of becoming a formal nonprofit organization.

“Maybe when we get a little more established we’d look into turning into a nonprofit,” Winkler said. “For now, we’re just a group of citizens.”

Winkler and other organizers said they did not want to start taking monetary donations until the organization was a formal nonprofit.

The group has plans for more cleanups and meetings in the future. There are not, however, concrete plans for where the next cleanup might be.

Winkler said they would “see where the need is” and volunteer time to clean up other parts of the Arbutus area.

A third community meeting is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department. Winkler said there is not yet a set agenda for the evening. The venue is subject to change, however, because the classroom they have been using may not be available, organizers said.

Winkler and other organizers said they’ve formed CCGA because they want to hold Arbutus to “a higher standard” and improve their local community.

“[Arbutus] has a different feel from when we were kids. You could walk down to the movies, you could go get ice cream. Now, like, I wouldn’t be comfortable just letting my kids hang out around the town without supervision,” Winkler said. “We want to get it back to that.”

