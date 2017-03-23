11-year-old accused of setting fires in Arbutus Wal-Mart

Baltimore County Police say an 11-year-old Catonsville boy set small fires inside the Arbutus Wal-Mart Supercenter store Tuesday morning.

Firefighters and police responded to the store in the Lansdowne Crossing shopping center in Arbutus at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, after the business was evacuated when multiple small fires were set in different areas of the building.

The fires were extinguished by employees, police said.

One Wal-Mart worker was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Leslee Wright, a Wal-Mart spokeswoman, said the employee has been released and is doing well.

County police sought assistance identifying a potential witness, posting a photo of a woman taken from store surveillance cameras on a police website. The woman contacted police and gave them information that helped them identify the boy, said Officer Jen Peach, a police spokeswoman.

The boy was charged with attempted first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, reckless endangerment and second-degree malicious burning, according to police.

Police released the boy to a family member, Peach said.

It is unknown how many people were in the store because evacuations started before first responders arrived, Peach and Wright said.

The store was closed for the remainder of Tuesday, Wright said. It reopened Wednesday after an inspection from the Baltimore County health department, she said.

Wal-Mart estimates a loss of $10,000 in destroyed property, including food that had to be discarded because of smoke damage, police said.

The 214,265-square foot store was built in 2007, according to state property tax records.