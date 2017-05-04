Arbutus man accused of robbery, threatening senior citizen with a stun gun

An Arbutus man is facing armed robbery charges after police say he threatened a woman with a stun gun in a bank parking lot last month and walked away with $9 from her purse.

Steven Vincent Allen, 56, was arrested on Wednesday, two hours after Baltimore County police released pictures of him captured by surveillance cameras. Allen's daughter called authorities after the photos were published, police said.

Allen is accused by the police of approaching a 66-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Bank of America on East Drive on April 21 as she left her car, and brandishing a stun gun as he attempted to grab her purse.

Instead of giving Allen the purse, the woman shoved him, and he fell and dropped the weapon, police said. The contents of the purse — including $9 — spilled when it fell and hit the ground. Allen picked up the cash and walked away, leaving the stun gun behind, according to police.

Police discovered surveillance videos from a nearby business earlier this week and posted them online, said Officer Jennifer Peach, a Baltimore County Police spokeswoman.

A friend of Allen's daughter saw the photos on social media asked her if the man was her father, Peach said. The daughter called police to inform them they were looking for her father, Peach said.

Police charged Allen with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault and petty theft. If convicted on all charges, he could face more than 70 years in prison, Peach said.

The woman was not injured, Peach said.

Allen is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. An attorney for Allen is not listed.

Allen also has been charged by Carroll County authorities for theft less than $1,000, stemming from a Jan. 15 incident, according to state records.

Allen was previously charged in December 2013 for theft under $1,000, to court records. He pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2014 and was sentenced to a year in jail with a year suspended, and he was credited for time served.

Peach said this was the first incident involving a stun gun that she was aware of since the County Council repealed a ban on their sale last month.

The repeal came after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that that extended Second Amendment protections to stun guns. In January, a group of area residents filed a federal lawsuit challenging local sales bans in Baltimore and Howard counties and Baltimore City.

Howard County lifted its ban in February in response to the suit. Baltimore City officials are considering similar action.

The Baltimore Sun reporters Alison Knezevich and Jim Joyner contributed to this report.