Police: Report of troubled woman with handgun prompts call to place Lansdowne-area schools on alert

Baltimore County police recommended that four Lansdowne-area schools be placed on alert status Monday afternoon after receiving a call about a woman they described as potentially suicidal and carrying a handgun in the neighborhood.

The incident began at 2:25 p.m. and was over before 4 p.m., police spokeswoman Julia Hardgrove said. No additional details were given, but Hardgrove said the incident ended peacefully. No one was injured. She said the nearby CSX train tracks were also temporarily closed.

Police said they recommended the four schools — Lansdowne and Riverview elementary, Lansdowne Middle and Lansdowne High — go on alert status after they received a call about the woman and responded to the 2200 block of Hammonds Ferry Road.

“The system worked,” said Lansdowne High School principal Ken Miller. “Police communicated with school system, and the school system had its guidelines to follow… Our kids knew exactly what to do.”

Lansdowne High School had already dismissed students when the incident began, but extracurricular activities were affected, Miller said. Athletes playing sports outside were brought indoors.

Dolores Pierorazio, an assistant with Baltimore County Public Schools’ communications department, said in an email that Lansdowne Elementary was on alert status, but she did not know the status of the other schools.

According county school emergency procedures, during alert status schools limit access to the outside and lock doors, but carry on activities inside as normal. That differs from being on lockdown, in which classroom doors are locked and students sit under desks.