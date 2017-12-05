Work begins on 124-home Relay development

A townhouse development with 124 homes is under construction in Relay, the first project of its size in southwestern Baltimore County in nearly 20 years.

The Highgate Development, off Cedar Avenue near the Clarke Boulevard intersection, will feature three-story townhouses without basements, 77 with garages and 47 without. Prices will start in the mid-to-upper $200,000’s, said Steve Rosen, the developer.

Rosen’s SDR Development Inc. has been building in and around Baltimore County since the mid-1980s, he said. Other projects include Inwood Farms in northern Catonsville and Shadow Knoll in White Marsh.

Underground utilities are already being constructed, Rosen said, saying builder Ryan Homes is expected to begin construction in the spring of 2018. Homeowners could begin to move in by next summer, Rosen said.

Pete Kriscumas, an aide to County Councilman Tom Quirk, said the land was approved for development more than two decades ago — a previous developer had decided not to develop it. Rosen bought the property in September.

The surrounding area has a mixture of single-family homes and townhouses, largely valued in the upper $200,000 to $300,000 range.

The development will be the first major housing project in the area in about two decades, Kriscumas said.

Kriscumas said that though the project did not need approval, he helped put Rosen in touch with community associations — Relay, Wynnewood and Richardson Mews — to meet and address their concerns.

A Relay Improvement Association newsletter said that the developer met with the boards of each community association in October.

Christopher Zach, president of the Relay Improvement Association, said that the only outstanding concern he has is traffic, especially in relation to the nearby Guinness Open Gate Brewery, which opened a temporary taproom this year ahead of a planned large-scale brewery and tourist attraction.

Kriscumas said he shared that concern, particularly about traffic increasing at the intersection of Clark and Washington boulevards.

The development will not impact that intersection, State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said. However, a separate project in the spring, which will replace a bridge and improve traffic patterns, will reduce congestion in the area, he said.

The homes are in a neighborhood served by Relay Elementary, Arbutus Middle and Lansdowne High Schools.