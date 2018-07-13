Riverview, Ryerson Circle communities, along with Lansdowne association, host cleanup day this Saturday

Rain or shine, Ron Whitehead, president of the Riverview and Ryerson Circle Communities Association, and other volunteers will be out and about helping neighbors load waste, debris and unwanted items into dumpsters on Saturday, July 14.

The neighborhood cleanup, from 7 a.m. to noon, is the 20th time the RCA has hosted a community cleanup day and the third time that the Lansdowne Improvement Association has partnered the effort, according to Whitehead.

Area residents may bring trash, yard waste, furniture, window AC units, appliances, paint, automobile batteries and scrap metal. Whitehead said they cannot accept chemical cleaners, pieces of wood or lumber over 6 feet long, or “big pieces of steel.”

Provided by money that Baltimore County sets aside for community cleanups, four dumpsters will be located at Riverview Elementary School at 3298 Kessler Road, and two at the Lansdowne Inn at 2710 Hammonds Ferry Road. Whitehead said it’s typical during cleanup day to fill six roll-off dumpsters.

Whitehead said he already has some people who have signed up to be volunteers the day of the cleanup, but that he’s looking for more.

“We never have enough volunteers, even when we get a lot — it’s never enough,” he said.

The volunteers, he said, will be staffing the drop-off locations to help people take material from their vehicles to the dumpsters.

If residents have bulk materials that they cannot fit into their vehicles, Whitehead said, they can call him at 443-474-2402 or Ernie Bailey, president of the Lansdowne Improvement Association, at 443-618-5402, to schedule a pickup.

The cleanup event is sponsored by Mo’s Softee Truck, a local ice cream truck which is providing refreshments, and by Lucky Auto Repair, which paid for the printing of 1,500 fliers advertising the event. Whitehead said.

his year, he said, two dumpsters will be at the Lansdowne Inn and four will be at Riverview Elementary School.

The RCA meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Riverview Head Start. The Lansdowne Improvement Association meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Sisters Academy of Baltimore.

