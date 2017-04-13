Baltimore County looks to escalate battle against rats in Riverview

Riverview is one of nine communities selected by Baltimore County for a proposed rat eradication program.

The three-step plan includes an eight-week intensive treatment program, adding a second trash collection day and working with community groups to increase education and to sponsor community cleanup days.

If approved, the pilot would cost taxpayers $770,000 — $170,000 for extermination treatments and $600,000 for increased trash collection.

By trying the program in the nine neighborhoods, the county can evaluate how effective it is before expanding to other communities, County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said in a statement announcing the proposal.

The communities were selected after an analysis of where the most code enforcement concerns were taking place, said County Council chairman Tom Quirk.

The other communities are Berkshire, Colgate, Eastwood, Hawthorne, Hillendale, Holland Hills, Middlesex and West Iverness.

"Code enforcement and fines alone have not been as effective as desired," Kamenetz said. "Partnerships like this and community education must be part of the solution to our trash and rodent problems, and give us pride in our neighborhoods."

Over the past three years, Baltimore County has spent $100,000 on rat control and eradicated nearly 16,000 properties.

The county's "Rat Attack" program is complaint-driven. Once a complaint is received, an investigator will look at the area in question. If there's a rat infestation, information will be given on how to correct the problem.

Those who fail to make required corrections face fines of up to $500 per day.

Quirk, who represents Riverview, said he gets more complaints about rats in Riverview than anywhere else in his district, the southwest portion of the county.

He said adding the second day of trash collection should help reduce the problem over time, along with the community education component of the plan.

He said residents need to concentrate on properly securing lids onto garbage cans to prevent the rats from accessing a potential food source.

"It's not going to work if the community doesn't also take ownership and collectively really watch their behaviors," he said. "If the rats continue to be fed, whether intentionally or unintentionally, they're going to remain a problem."

Ron Whitehead, president of the Riverview Community Association, said rats have been a problem throughout the 54 years he has lived there. He believes it's due to the community's proximity to a sewer line and the Patapsco River.

He said he'll be happy if the proposed plan works.

"Anything to try to eliminate the rats and help clean up the area, I'm good for that," he said.

The proposal is expected to be discussed by the County Council during its April 25 work session and be voted on May 1.