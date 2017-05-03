County breaks ground for new Lansdowne Elementary School

Construction is beginning on a new Lansdowne Elementary School that will be twice the size of the existing 52-year-old building and is expected to be completed in about 15 months.

The $40 million project will include an expansive media center and television studio, a MakerLab — a classroom designed for building and innovation — and a classroom for teacher development.

The two-story building will eliminate the need for the seven portable classrooms on the school's campus.

Principal Stephen Price is excited about new extended learning areas, which he described as small rooms between every other classroom designed for enrichment, inclusion services and small group study.

"Throughout this incredible and unique building, students and staff will have unprecedented opportunities to innovate, collaborate and expand their knowledge," he said at a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.

The building is expected to open for the 2018-19 school year and have space for 700 students. The school now has 521 students, but was designed to hold about 313, according to school system statistics.

Lisa Klein, a paraeducator in her fourth year at the school, said it will be nice to have all the school's students under the same roof.

"It's kind of crowded now," she said. "We're trying to do the best that we can for the amount of kids that we have. I think it will be better once we have more than enough space to let them kind of move and be able to be hands-on with everything."

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said the project illustrates the county's commitment to Lansdowne.

"We know when we build new schools, we're also building stronger neighborhoods," he said. "The fact that we're making this investment in a venerable community inside the Beltway shows our goal is to reach all students."

The project will add two fields — a multipurpose field and a soccer field — to the school grounds and also relocate a baseball field. The fields are expected to to be available for use in the fall of 2019.

The schematics for the building includes space for a Baltimore County Recreation and Parks office.

"There isn't much sports going on," Klein said. "Maybe with the new fields they'll be able to do that and have more kids involved."

Gina and Rob Anderson, parents of two Lansdowne Elementary students, attended the school in the early 1970s. They are looking forward to a new building in the same location on Alma Road.

Their son Trey, a third-grader, is excited for air conditioning in the new building.

"It'll be a newer facility, state of the art," Gina Anderson said. "It'll be better for education and good for the community."

The current building will be demolished after the move.

The school is one of 16 schools expected to be constructed as part of the county's 10-year, $1.3 billion Schools for our Future plan, designed to eliminate overcrowding and provide students with modernized and air conditioned buildings by 2021.

The county provides 65 percent of the funding for the project, while the state funds the remainder.

"This, alongside our incredible teachers, hard working staff, talented students and committed parents and community members will undoubtedly help Lansdowne continue its tradition of academic excellence and pride," Price said. "This is truly an exciting moment for our students and our school community."