State moves to revoke license of Lansdowne assisted living home, owner files appeal

State regulators are moving to revoke the license of a Lansdowne assisted living center that was ordered closed this spring after investigators found 16 people living in a home licensed for four beds.

The owner of Griffin's Loving Care Assisted Living has appealed the March 10 suspension of the home's license and a hearing is set for June 12. A revocation would mean a permanent removal of a license.

New documents filed in the case last month by the state's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene include a "notice of intent" to revoke the license. The state also claims owner and operator Dione Griffin is "not capable of providing residents with proper and adequate assisted living service" and outlined more details of alleged violations that put "all residents at imminent risk of harm."

Griffin has not responded to requests for comment and has not filed documents in advance of next month's appeal hearing. Griffin did not appear at a hearing held by the state health department April 28 on her initial appeal of the emergency suspension of the home's license.

In addition to the state probe, Baltimore County police are wrapping up an investigation and findings could be shared with the county prosecutor's office in a matter of days, a police spokeswoman said yesterday.

Investigators from the state's Office of Health Care Quality visited the Clyde Avenue building March 9 in response to a complaint from a relative of a resident.

When an inspector arrived, there was no staff present, according to state documents and reports. The facility failed to develop a staffing plan to provide required services and did not employ sufficient staff to meet the 24-hour needs of residents, according to the state's notice to revoke the license.

Investigators found 11 residents locked on the second floor who said they were hungry and thirsty, the document states. Locks were on a refrigerator and only Diet Pepsi and bread were found on the second floor. Residents told investigators they were regularly locked in and left alone, according to the state's documents.

Because the facility was locked, some residents would not have been able to exit the building in case of a fire or other emergency, the document states.

An April 28 letter from the Office of Health Care Quality detailed how two residents were locked in a room with no bathroom, food or water and 11 residents were not screened to ensure they were free from tuberculosis. One resident had been drinking from a bathroom sink.

All the residents — men and women from 50- to 95-years-old — were moved to other assisted-living homes after the March 9 inspection, authorities said.

On March 20, a large sign, "Griffin's Loving Care - Quality Care Is Our Top Priority," and another announcing visiting hours, had been removed from the building and a woman who was leaving the home declined comment and would not give her name.

A man who identified himself as someone who was cleaning the house said the building is no longer an assisted-living center.

Attempts to contact the owner of the building have been unsuccessful.