At Arbutus Middle School, students gain insight on personal finance

Want to know the difference between disposable and discretionary income?

Ask these eighth-graders.

"Disposable income is what you have left after you pay taxes and before you pay your bills," said Justin Maddox, an eighth-grader at Arbutus Middle School who lives in Baltimore Highlands. "Discretionary income is what you have after you get the taxes off and you pay your bills. It's basically what you have what left over."

Justin was one of eight students in the school's Academy of Finance program, designed to give students an introduction to money management.

Teacher Mike Martin, who has run the Academy of Finance program at nearby Lansdowne High School for the last 14 years, visited the middle school regularly, spending study hall periods with the eighth-graders teaching them about concepts such as income, credit and credit reports.

"I feel like this is one of the most important skills for you to learn in life," said eighth-grader Ray Sutton. "You're going to use this skill more than other skills like geometry or American history that we do here in school, in the real world. It sets you up for a successful life and to be wise with your money."

The students say no one is too young to learn about the financial terms.

"It's better to learn it when you're younger so when you first get a job you know exactly what you're doing," said eighth-grader Lili Hassaneen. "It's really good to know when you're really young."

The students' learning culminated with an April competition, Maryland Council on Economic Education's Personal Finance Challenge, when a team that included Justin, Ray, Lili and fellow eighth-grader Jacob Wittman were tested on their personal finance knowledge.

The team won the middle school competition, competing against five others.

The team split a $500 prize.

While Martin, the team's adviser, was happy that his students won, he's even happier that they have more knowledge about finance than many adults.

"It's all about this knowledge for the rest of their lives," he said. "Whatever happens in high school and beyond, they will embrace this, they will use it for real and it'll make a difference in their lives and that's the bottom line."

Mary Ann Hewitt, executive director of the Maryland Council on Economic Education, said the earlier people learn about personal finance, the better chances they have to build wealth and be financially prepared for retirement.

The Towson-based organization has been a financial literacy resource for teachers and students since 1953. In its fiscal 2016, it delivered 106 programs, with 2,733 teacher participants, impacting 228,697 Maryland students, according to its annual report.

"It's important for kids to learn about saving and investing," she said.