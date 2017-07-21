Hot times at the Arbutus carnival, a 'family tradition'

For Amanda Pleasant, the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department's carnival has been an annual fixture since she was 4 years old.

She returned year after year because the carnival has become a "family tradition," and now the 33-year-old from Arbutus brings her three children along.

"It's really fun," she said while she watched her children spin around on a ride called the Tempest. "It's a good atmosphere."

As temperatures skyrocketed to the high 90s this week, some families, friends and children chose to weather the heat and attend the annual carnival, a staple of summer in Arbutus that wraps up Saturday.

"It's worth it," Pleasant said Thursday when the heat index topped 100 degrees.

Attendees came out to enjoy the 16 rides provided by Shaw and Sons Amusements — including a Ferris wheel and a slide that tower over the games — funnel cake, cotton candy, a dunk tank and a beer garden.

The carnival kicked off Monday, and there have been no serious heat-related injuries so far, but the first aid stand is stocking up on water and encouraging people to take advantage of the event's lemonade, cola and flavored snowballs, according to department Vice President Steve Gower. There's also an air-conditioned hall where people can play bingo.

"That's the issue," he said. "[Attendance is] always affected by the heat or rain."

Gower added that turnout has been fine, with Wednesday night looking "great" based on sales. While the tickets cost money — unlimited nightly rides are $23 — entry is free, so there's no way to measure exactly how many people pour in.

The carnival, one of the department's largest fundraising events of the year, featured increased uniformed police officers after a fight between two teenage girls broke out last year, causing a temporary dip in attendance.

But despite last year's safety concerns and the code red heat advisory in place in Baltimore from Thursday through the weekend, the initial crowd grew in size as the sun set and the temperatures slightly dropped.

Faith Eitel, 21, has been attending the carnival on-and-off since her parents first brought her at 8 months old. The festivities are within walking distance of her home, and aside from the arts and crafts festival, it's one of the town's main annual events.

"It's something to do," she said. "When it comes around, you go to it."

Mollie Frye, a 26-year-old from Lansdowne,echoed those sentiments, calling the carnival "the best one" the town has.

She's been attending regularly since 2014 to bring her daughter, and the heat didn't stop her.

"[It's] to see the smile on my daughter's face," she said.