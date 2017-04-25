Beautification Day nears, enlisting the community to spruce up Arbutus

When Rob Benson, lead pastor of Matt's House Church moved the non-denominational church to Arbutus from his Elkridge home in 2009, he wanted to find a way to give back.

He started what he called Serve First. On the first Sunday of the month, instead of hosting a worship service, the congregation would spend time taking part in a beautification project.

The goal, he said, was to connect with the community and help people understand that faith is about serving others.

"Often when you go to church on Sunday, you get the teaching part and you get taught about serving," he said. "This is basically, actually, tangibly practicing what we were challenging people to do."

As time went on and the congregation grew — about 100 people attend the Sunday service at the Hollywood Theater on Oregon Avenue — there was less of a need for a church-organized event because members were volunteering on their own, Benson said.

"Once people start seeing the fruit of their labor, they come out and experience it, they get connected to it, they want to get involved more because they feel good about what they're doing," he said.

By 2015, the church hosted cleanup projects twice a year.

Benson reached out to Bettina Tebo, president of the Arbutus Business and Professional Association — now known as the Greater Arbutus Business Association — to try to make the event bigger.

"If people in the community can connect, neighbors can come outside of their houses and they can work together to do different things to bring about transformation and build up the community," he said. "If we all care more, things turn out better in the end."

Tebo was on board.

She believes making Arbutus look more aesthetically pleasing would make it more inviting.

"If we improve the overall look of Arbutus and can attract some quality businesses here that can be able to be supported by the local folks, it's going to benefit everything," she said. "Anything we can do to bring people to Arbutus is going to benefit everybody."

In September 2015, Tebo submitted an application for funding through the Baltimore County Commercial Revitalization Action Grant program, administered by the county's planning department. It is designed to provide up to $10,000 a year to commercial revitalization districts for projects that benefit the area, such as lighting, signs, farmers markets, security cameras or beautification projects.

The Arbutus commercial revitalization district is one of 18 in the county. The district includes Southwestern Boulevard, from north of Elm Ridge Avenue to Francis Avenue, about a 1.5 miles, along with East Drive from near Sulphur Spring Road to near North Avenue.

Andrea Van Arsdale, director of the county's planning department, said the grant helps revitalize older traditional commercial corridors.

"It's a partnership with business organizations to give them much needed capital to provide benefits to the downtown business core," she said.

The grant funds 85 percent of a project cost, with the benefactor providing a 15 percent match. The match can be provided with cash or volunteer hours, at a rate of $10 per hour.

"A lot of these groups don't have the cash," Van Arsdale said. "This is a way for making up for that."

The business association, under previous leadership, used grant funding in 2015 to get $4,900 for upgrading the Arbutus.org website it runs and $5,100 for grass cutting and trash pickup.

Turnout for last year's beautification day — the first year it became a joint effort — went beyond both Benson and Tebo's expectations. About 80 people took part in 22 projects, including weeding, planting, washing, mulching and trash pickup.

In addition to representatives from their groups, residents and students from nearby University of Maryland, Baltimore County, showed up, Tebo said.

"It was a real large group effort from folks from many different parts of the community," she said. "Everybody showed up."

Sharon Andrews, owner of Oak Creek Cafe, has noticed a difference in the look of Arbutus in the two-and-a-half years her restaurant has been on East Drive. She and her husband, James, put $225,000 into remodeling the restaurant after they moved in.

"We've invested in this town and try to make an updated nice building from the inside and outside," she said. "It would obviously be important for us for the rest of the town to do the same."

She said she has been pleased with the progress, so far.

"Nothing happens overnight, but you do see what they're trying to do with the banners and flowers and signage," she said. "We think it's great."

Arbutus, a community of about 20,000, is expected to get even more notice when a Guiness brewery and taphouse opens in a former liquor bottling plant nearby in Relay. As envisioned, the project is expected to be a major tourist draw for Baltimore County that community and county leaders say should benefit restaurants and shops.

As this year's beautification day approaches — set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6 — Benson and Tebo are identifying spots where work can be done. Like last year, there will be food, live music and activities for children.

"It has evolved into a community event, not just come, work, get dirty and go home," Tebo said. "We'll feed you and there will be some time to relax."

The funding for this year's effort has been approved. The county will supply $9,996 through the CRAG grant and it was matched through $604 in proceeds from the community's annual arts festival and 116 volunteer hours, the maximum they were able to do. Tebo said more than 400 volunteer hours had been logged.

Michele Parks, an Arbutus resident for more than 25 years, took part in the cleanup last year and plans to do so this year.

"It's a community coming together," she said. "If you can make something beautiful, it's a good thing."