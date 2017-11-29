Riverview school bus windows shattered by BB gun

A school bus carrying children from Riverview Elementary School was shot with a BB gun earlier this month, shattering multiple windows, county police said.

The bus, with 21 children and four adults, was traveling along Bigley Avenue in Lansdowne on Nov. 14 when someone started shooting at the bus, Baltimore County Police spokesman Shawn Vinson said.

“An unknown suspect fired multiple shots from a suspected BB gun that shattered several windows on the school bus,” according to a police report. The report listed the location as the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle.

“The incident occurred as students were being transported home from an after-school program, no injuries were reported,” Dolores Pierorazio, executive administrative assistant in the school system’s communications office, wrote in an email. “This is a police matter and all the information we have.”

Questions to the school system about the ages of the children and the after-school program have gone answered for more than a week. A spokeswoman said this morning she has not been able to obtain the information.

An investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed yet, Vinson said. Asked if there are any suspects, he answered: “None that we would disclose at this point.”

“It seems like it was an isolated incident,” Vinson said.

An estimate of the damage was not available.

Though being shot with a BB gun is unlikely to be lethal, Vinson said, the small metal balls have the potential to cause significant injury.