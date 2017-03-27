With new leadership, fundraising for Arbutus July 4 parade begins

A new committee has been formed to produce the annual Arbutus Fourth of July parade after its longtime organizer, in declining health, stepped down.

The committee — which includes community members and representatives from the community organization Arbutus Town Hall, the Arbutus Recreation and Parks Council and Greater Arbutus Business Association — is replacing George Kendrick, a longtime Arbutus resident who last year decided that the 2016 parade would be the last one he coordinated.

"It's kind of like we're joining forces together to bring it together instead of just leaving it to one," said Bettina Tebo, president of the business bssociation. "We're really reaching out and it's good to see everybody coming together."

Kendrick, 94, had been in charge of organizing the traditional parade for 19 years.

Kendrick said he gave the group all the information he had and has faith in the group to do well.

"If they need any advice, I'm happy to help," he said. "I think [the parade] will be just as good as I ever did."

The committee is led by Carl Boyer, a 49-year-old Baltimore County Public Schools maintenance worker, a home improvement contractor, and owner of Yogi's, Boo Boo and Carl's catering company, based in Arbutus. He said he was approached by Kendrick to organize the parade.

"It's hard to tell Mr. George 'no,'" he said. "You just take over and keep it going."

The committee held its first meeting earlier in the month and fund-raising efforts have recently begun, Tebo said, adding the traditional letters sent to community members asking for donations are starting to go out.

"We're working hard to continue his legacy and build on his legacy," she said.

Tebo said it costs about $30,000 to make the parade happen each year to go toward expenses such as insurance, permitting, advertising and to pay for bands that participate. Much of the money raised comes from a morning 10K race on July 4, Kendrick said.

The committee has been looking into new ways to raise funds, including reaching out to larger corporate businesses in Arbutusto provide support.

Sponsorship packages are in the works, Tebo said.

"Most of our local businesses are pretty good with sponsoring," she said.

The committee is also taking a more modern approach to the parade, creating an email address — arbutusparade@gmail.com — and Facebook page — facebook.com/ArbutusParade — for outreach and to establish a digital presence. The ability to make donations online is coming soon, Tebo said.

Those interested in taking part in the committee can attend its next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Arbutus Town Hall or call Boyer at 443-790-8577.