One dead after Lansdown fire early Monday, Baltimore County officials say

A 39-year-old man died and a child and a firefighter sustained burn injuries in a house fire in the Lansdowne area early Monday, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Officials did not release the names of the man, child or firefighter. Baltimore County fire crews responded around 4:30 a.m. to the scene on Hazel Avenue, where the man had been reported trapped.

Firefighters brought him out of the house, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and later died, said fire department division chief Tom Ramey.

The child sustained a first-degree burn and the firefighter had a second-degree burn, Ramey said. Several people were living in the house and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, he said.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.