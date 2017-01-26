99 workers moved from Baltimore's State Center

The state government relocated 99 employees from Baltimore's State Center complex last year, sparking concerns that more relocations could follow.

The workers — moved from a handful of the governor's coordinating offices — were relocated this past June from the complex of aging government buildings, which have been targeted for redevelopment. About 3,000 employees remain at State Center, just north of downtown.

Several Baltimore lawmakers said they learned of the move this week. Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, said there are "absolutely no plans" to move any more employees from State Center. He said the previous move does not signal broader plans about the future of the complex.

"There are no plans to move any state offices that are in Baltimore city currently outside of Baltimore city," he said.

Last month, the state Board of Public Works voted to cancel leases that underpinned the state's agreement with a private developer to turn the 1960s-era buildings into a mix of homes, offices and shops. The developer, State Center LLC, then sued the state this week alleging voiding the leases was politically motivated.

Before all of that, the governor's Office of Children, Office of Service and Volunteerism and Office of Community Initiatives were relocated. Mayer said the workers were moved to Crownsville to foster better collaboration.

They're now located in the former home of the Department of Housing and Community Development, a building that now houses other state offices.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello, a Democrat whose district includes State Center, said he wants a public commitment from the governor himself that more jobs won't be moved.

He said he wasn't told of the office relocations.

"It validates some of the extremely grave concerns that I have about what is going on," Costello said. "I genuinely believe that the governor's plan is to move those jobs outside of the city. We need a commitment from the governor that he is not going to move those jobs."

Costello said the loss of more state workers would be "absolutely catastrophic" for the city.

Democratic State Sen. Bill Ferguson said learning the offices had been relocated this week caught him off guard.

Even if the relocations make sense from an efficiency standpoint, he said, he should have been informed. Ferguson said he is worried about the governor's plans for the departments that remain.

"I'd say I'm still very concerned, particularly since I had no notice that the administration planned to pursue these relocations in the first place," he said. "The administration's quiet relocation of state agencies outside of the city without notice to communities seems unreasonably disruptive, regardless of the situation with State Center."

Ferguson's district does not include State Center, but he has been an outspoken critic of the governor on issues relating to Baltimore.

"I want to believe that the administration had the best of intentions," he said. "Unfortunately, when we've consistently seen this administration forcefully withdraw planned public investments from Baltimore city, it is hard to believe there isn't some broader strategy at play."

Mayor Catherine Pugh is "anxious to keep every state employee in the city," said her spokesman, Anthony McCarthy. When Pugh, a Democrat, was a state senator before last fall's election, her district included State Center.

"It's the mayor's hope that we are going to see a State Center facility in Baltimore city with the same number of state employees that we currently see housed in the city," McCarthy said.

State employees contribute to the city's tax base and keeping them is an "important priority," McCarthy said.

Chris Coffey of Tusk Strategies, a consultant working with the State Center development team, said the project was ready to go and would have ensured that the thousands of jobs now at the complex would remain in Baltimore.

"It may be 100 jobs now, but that's 100 jobs that are no longer in the community, no longer within Baltimore and we really think it could be the tip of the iceberg," he said.

Hogan has said he would instruct the Maryland Stadium Authority to fast-track a study of how to redevelop State Center, including whether building an indoor sports and concert arena would be feasible.

Mayer said the litigation could "hold up the development of the site for a decade."

