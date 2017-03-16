Maryland Senate moves to give mayor control of Baltimore school board

The Maryland Senate unanimously voted Thursday to grant Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh sole authority to appoint and dismiss members of the city school board.

Granting mayoral control to Pugh was the former state senator's top priority for the General Assembly session, which ends in about three weeks. The House of Delegates has not advanced the measure yet.

Currently, the mayor and governor share responsibility for picking and removing board members. The legislation also proposes to transfer the role of picking a pool of school board candidates. A new panel would do that job, which is currently done by the state's school board.

Pugh's administration has said that getting the governor and the state out the process would make it easier for the mayor to shape the school system in her vision.

Baltimore lawmakers in the House endorsed the plan in February, but it has not yet come to a committee vote in that chamber.

