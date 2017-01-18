11 candidates apply to replace Carter in Maryland House of Delegates

Eleven candidates have applied to replace Jill P. Carter as a state delegate — the latest step in a series of changes to Baltimore's General Assembly delegation.

Carter, who represented Northwest Baltimore's 41st District, was hired this month by new Mayor Catherine Pugh to join her administration as director of the city's Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement.

The district's seven-member Democratic Central Committee will vote on Carter's replacement at 6 p.m. at the Forest Park Golf Clubhouse. The 11 candidates will have the opportunity to make a statement and answer questions from the committee.

Those applying for the job are: Bilal Ali, Joyce Smith, Sean Stinnett, Nii Sowah, Nachum "Nathan" Miller, the Rev. Steven Turner, Dayvon Love, Carrie Evans, Ellie Mitchell, Anthony White and Dr. Sharon Gorenstein.

Ali and Smith are members of the central committee. Love, a co-founder of the activist group Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, has been endorsed by Carter.

"He can't bring integrity back to politics generally. But he is the right one to maintain it in the seat I've vacated," Carter wrote of Love on Facebook.

In addition to Ali and Smith, other voting members of the committee are: Ramona Moore Baker; Angela C. Gibson; former state Sen. Lisa A. Gladden; Del. Nathaniel T. Oaks; and former City Council member Rochelle "Rikki" Spector.

The members of the central committee were chosen by Democratic primary voters in 2014.

The Carter vacancy is one of several caused by Pugh's administration. Pugh, a former state senator, was replaced by Del. Barbara Robinson. Former City Councilman Nick J. Mosby was recommended to fill that seat.

Pugh also hired former state Del. Pete Hammen to become her Chief Operating Officer. He was replaced by new Del. Robbyn Lewis.

There is one more General Assembly vacancy to fill in Baltimore. Gladden has resigned from the state Senate due to illness.

