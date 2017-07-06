Hogan seeks 'any kind of possible solutions' to Baltimore violence

Amid a historically high homicide rate in Baltimore, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday he will meet with the mayor to discuss how the state could help.

The governor said he has ruled out sending in the National Guard or having Maryland State Police patrol city streets. He blamed the heroin trade and lax gun crime sentencing for driving violence that has so far killed 180 people in the city this year.

Hogan, a Republican, said the state has already provided the city with $64 million to aid crime fighting and designated $50 million more to address the opioid epidemic there, and he signalled more state cash may not be a solution.

"We've invested a tremendous amount of money there, more than any other place in the state," Hogan said during a brief interview. "It hasn't really worked."

"We're open to any kind of possible solutions that anyone wants to talk about," he said.

Hogan plans to offer Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh state troopers to aid with investigation and crime lab work, but that the Maryland State Police were not trained or equipped "to do inner city, urban policing." Hogan said he "has confidence ... in the mayor's desire to get the situation under control."

More people were killed in Baltimore during the first six months of the year than any year on record besides 1992, when the city had 116,000 more residents. Since Monday, eight people were killed by gunfire in the city, including the brother of the police department's chief spokesman.

Meanwhile, the statewide overdose rate from opioids has more than tripled since 2010 as herion laced with deadly fentanyl flooded the market. Last year, the city accounted for a third of all overdose deaths in the state. On Thursday, Hogan said the "heroin problem" in the city "is responsible for most of the crime."

He also went on to blame gun crime prosecutions, citing statistics compiled by Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis that shows most people arrested for gun crimes ultimately receive suspended sentences.

"Probably one of the biggest parts of the problem is that 60 percent of all of the people that are arrested and charged and prosecuted for committing crimes with guns in the city are let out into the streets. They don't serve time," Hogan said. "It's the same people committing the same kinds of crimes over and over. It's a problem, not with the policing, but with the state's attorney's office and with the court system."

The governor said the state didn't need new mandatory minimums for gun crimes.

"We've got enough laws on the books. They just aren't enforcing them," Hogan said. "We've got to get better judges making tougher sentences and using the laws currently have."

Several major U.S. cities are also enduring a surge in gun violence. In Chicago, for instance, President Donald J. Trump last week announced he would send more federal ATF agents to help stem violence. In the five days following that announcement, 102 people were shot — 15 of them killed — during the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

