Pugh chief of staff Tisha Edwards to leave administration

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's chief of staff is leaving the job less than five months after she started.

Former acting Baltimore schools CEO Tisha Edwards will depart the administration to become president of BridgeEDU, the mayor's office said Friday.

"One year ago, at my urging, Tisha Edwards joined my team to help execute my Transition strategy, which focused on my vision for moving our city forward," Pugh said in a statement. "Having known Tisha as the Chief of Staff and Interim CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools and working alongside her this past year, she has demonstrated strong leadership qualities and a passion for children that has prepared her for the position of President of BridgeEDU."

BridgeEDU was founded by Wes Moore, the best-selling Baltimore author, educator and Army combat veteran who briefly considered a run for mayor last year.

Moore has been named CEO of the New York-based Robin Hood foundation that fights poverty by funding schools, food pantries, job training centers and other programs.

Edwards manages the Mayor's Office and coordinates Pugh's public safety strategy. She has also been working on a restructuring of city government.

Prior to joining the Pugh administration, Edwards was vice president of corporate affairs for the JS Plank & D.M. DiCarlo Family Foundation. In addition to serving as interim schools CEO, she was chief of staff to former schools CEO Andres Alonso.

Edwards also has worked as a senior adviser to Scott Plank's private real estate firm, War Horse. Plank is the brother of Kevin Plank, the Under Armour CEO and Port Covington developer. The massive project is underway in South Baltimore.

Edwards, along with former Baltimore County Executive Jim Smith and former state Del. Pete Hammen, also led Pugh's transition team efforts.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun this year, Edwards detailed the administration's plans to create "transformation zones" in some of Baltimore's poorest neighborhoods that would be flooded with services in an effort to reduce crime and poverty.

"We need to move away from crime just being about policing," Edwards said at the time. "When there's a murder, that's an employment problem. When there's a murder, that's an addiction problem. ... We're shifting the paradigm from policing being at the center of public safety."

Baltimore Sun reporter Yvonne Wenger contributed to this article.

lbroadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater