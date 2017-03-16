Baltimore Mayor Pugh plans 'aspirational' speech for first 'State of the City' address

Mayor Catherine Pugh said she plans to deliver an "aspirational" speech that lays out her vision for Baltimore in her first "State of the City" address today.

She said the speech, which will take place at 3 p.m. in the City Council chambers, will address "where I think the city is" and "some of the things I think I can do."

"A lot of it is aspirational," the mayor said. "Along with the aspirations are some connections to make some of those things happen."

The speech takes place on Pugh's 100th day in office. The former state senator became mayor after defeating former Mayor Sheila Dixon and a host of other challengers in last year's election.

The Ashburton resident, 67, has plans to assume mayoral control of the city's struggling public schools to make clear who is responsible; break up the city's housing operations into two agencies, one of which would focus on tearing down vacants; put civilians on trial boards that recommend how to discipline police officers accused of misconduct; and ensure Baltimore's majority black population is getting its fair share of city contracts.

Since taking office in December, the new mayor has faced a series of challenges. She reached an agreement with the Justice Department to curb police misconduct before the Trump administration took office. On Friday, after weeks of negotiations with state lawmakers, she proposed a $180 million, three-year plan to increase city and state funding for Baltimore's schools to help close a $130 million deficit and avoid the threat of widespread teacher layoffs..

All the while, she's been dogged by a high crime rate: Homicides, shootings, robberies and carjackings are all on the rise. This month, seven police officers from an elite gun crime unit were indicted on federal racketeering charges.

To address crime, the Pugh administration has created four small "transformation zones" — one each in East, West, Northwest and Southwest Baltimore, where crime is high — to be flooded with city services, including health and housing code enforcement.

As they do this, administration officials say they plan to shrink the Baltimore Police Department's more than $450 million budget over a number of years to devote more money toward other services. They hope to do this while shifting more officers into patrol.

She's visited former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to discuss improving Baltimore by building better housing and reducing homicides, among other ideas.

To address joblessness, Pugh plans to roll out a fleet of seven mobile employment vehicles, to go into the city's poorest neighborhoods with lists of job openings and training programs, and then recruit residents to apply.

To address homelessness, Pugh intends to create a new type of homeless shelter for 50 to 100 people in Baltimore. Pugh said she drew designs for the new center on the back of a piece of paper. She wants the shelter to include individual rooms with showers, and wants staff to provide meals and mental health, addiction and employment services.

