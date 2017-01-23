State prosecutor calls $100,000 loan to Pugh campaign 'unlawful'

The Maryland State Prosecutor is accusing a political slate of making an "unlawful" loan to Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh during her primary campaign.

An investigator with the office has filed a $3,000 fine in Anne Arundel County District Court, charging the Baltimore County Victory Slate with "unlawfully making an impermissible expenditure of a $100,000 loan to the Catherine Pugh committee, as Pugh is not a member of the slate."

In the final days of her effort to defeat rival Sheila Dixon in April's Democratic primary, the Pugh campaign took in $315,000 in loans, including $100,000 from the Baltimore County Victory Slate. But Pugh was not entitled to receive the April 20 loan from the slate because she had not joined it, prosecutors said in a civil citation.

The Baltimore County Victory Slate is funded by former Baltimore County Executive James T. Smith Jr.'s campaign account. Smith now works as Pugh's chief of strategic alliances in City Hall. She has repaid the loans.

Smith and Pugh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fine against the slate marks the second time this month the State Prosecutor's office has taken formal action against someone connected to the Pugh campaign.

Prosecutors indicted Pugh's longtime aide, Gary Brown Jr., on charges that he violated campaign finance laws during the primary.

Pugh said Brown will continue to work in her mayoral communications office, where he is paid $46,000 annually. She said Brown is "innocent unless proven otherwise" of charges that he illegally funneled money to her campaign through his relatives.

The contributions totaled $18,000. The maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate during a campaign cycle under Maryland law is $6,000.

Prosecutors say Brown deposited cash into the bank accounts of his mother, stepfather and brother before the Democratic primary for mayor last year and then immediately contributed that money to the Pugh campaign in their names.

Brown has declined to comment.

Brown was selected last month to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates, but his swearing-in was called off after the indictment. Former City Councilman Nick J. Mosby was selected to replace him.

State prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt has said it is "unknown" where Brown got the $18,000 he is accused of funneling through family to the Pugh campaign. He said the investigation is continuing.

