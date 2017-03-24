Pugh says she will veto bill that would raise Baltimore minimum wage

Mayor Catherine Pugh said Friday she will veto legislation that would raise Baltimore's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022.

Pugh said she wants Baltimore's rate to stay on pace with state's. Requiring employers in the city to pay a higher minimum wage could send them fleeing to surrounding jurisdictions, the mayor said.

"It's important we follow the lead of the state," Pugh said, adding that she made her decision after consulting with a variety of stakeholders, including ministers, nonprofits, the business community and elected officials in nearby jurisdictions.

The City Council can override Pugh's veto if at least 12 members support doing so. It's unclear how many of the bill's original 12 supporters would vote to override the veto.

Councilman Edward Reisinger said he will not vote to overturn the veto, although he originally supported the legislation.

"The mayor has some very persuasive arguments," he said.

Reisinger said he also was concerned about the cost of paying a higher minimum wage to city workers. He said the additional expense was especially concerning with the city facing a deficit, a schools budget shortfall and new spending obligations associated with the U.S. Department of Justice's police consent decree.

"Baltimore City doesn't have a money tree," he said.

The council voted 11-3 to pass the minimum wage bill Monday. Councilman Brandon Scott also supported the measure but didn't cast a vote because he was traveling.

The pro-business Greater Baltimore Committee's president, Don Fry, praised Pugh's decision. The measure "threatened jobs, made Baltimore an island surrounded by counties with lower business costs and hit the city budget with millions of dollars in higher labor costs it simply cannot afford."

"The decision was no doubt a difficult one for the mayor," Fry said in a statement. "But this shows real leadership as she stayed true to the priority that Baltimore must remain competitive for growth and jobs."

Advocates pushing for the higher wage described Pugh's action as a broken promise.

"We are deeply upset that Mayor Pugh has broken her campaign pledge by vetoing this legislation, which promises to give tens of thousands of workers higher wages and the opportunity to lead self-sufficient lives," Ricarra Jones, chairwoman of the Fight for $15 Baltimore Coalition, said in a statement. "As a state senator, Mayor Pugh was a strong supporter of a livable minimum wage and explicitly promised to sign the Baltimore wage bill as mayor. Today, she has made clear that promises are made to be broken. The voters will remember her turn-around."

Jones noted that during last year's campaign, Pugh said she would support a $15 minimum wage bill as mayor on a Baltimore Metro Council of AFL-CIO questionnaire.

"Yes, I would. I am aware of the current initiative to raise the minimum wage in the City Council to $15 per hour and when it reaches my desk I will sign it," the coalition said Pugh wrote.

