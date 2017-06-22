Pugh to name separate heads for Baltimore housing agencies

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is set to name two leaders for the city's housing agencies Thursday, beginning the process of fulfilling a campaign pledge to separate the public housing authority and the housing and community development department.

The two functions have long been overseen by a single housing commissioner in an organization known as Baltimore Housing. Pugh has said she thinks separating the two parts of the housing agency will be more efficient and could attract more federal money.

Paul T. Graziano, the previous commissioner, resigned soon after Pugh took office in December and amid complaints about poor conditions in public housing and allegations that maintenance workers demanded sex in exchange for carrying out repairs. He had been in the job since 2000.

The Housing Authority operates about 10,000 units of public housing across the city and administers voucher programs helping 12,000 more afford a place to live. It is in the process of privatizing many of its public housing units in an attempt to raise money to pay for repairs and upgrades.

The smaller Department of Housing and Community Development focuses on attracting investors, developers and home buyers to the city as well as enforcing the city's building codes.

Pugh is also expected to announce the leader of the city's transportation department on Thursday.

The mayor is still hunting for someone to lead her office of criminal justice, which has languished in recent months. Pugh said Wednesday that she expects the post to be filled within 30 days.